Schumer demands probe into recalled goods sold at TJ Maxx, Marshalls

By FOXBusiness
Romaine recall affecting groceries across the country

There have been 40 cases in 16 states connected to this recall, with 28 people having to go to the hospital in connection with the recall.

Sen. Chuck Schumer sounded an alarm about recalled products that have been sold at discount retailer T.J. Maxx and its related companies.

Schumer on Sunday for a federal investigation into how the retailer repeatedly sold recalled products according to the New York Post.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a Nov. 26 joint statement with The TJX Companies about the retailer selling 19 products after they were recalled over the past five years.

"When they're recalled, they shouldn't be on the shelves," Schumer said at a news conference. "It's not a bargain if it hurts you, or could hurt you."

TJX Companies issued a statement on Sunday: “At TJX, product safety is very important to us. We deeply regret that in some instances, recalled products were not properly removed from our sales floors despite the recall processes that we had in place. We are taking appropriate steps to strengthen these processes moving forward. We apologize to our customers and encourage anyone who believes they may have one of these products to participate in the recall.”

Some of the other products recalled for safety reasons include Fisher-Price Rock'n Play Sleepers, a hover board that could explode, cutlery by Calphalon and Ivanka Trump scarves that do not meet flammability standards according to the CPSC.

The entire list is available on the CPSC website.