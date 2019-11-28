TJ Maxx, Marshalls, Home Goods sold products after they were recalled

TJ Maxx, Marshalls and Home Goods sold 19 different products that had already been recalled, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said Tuesday.

The CPSC and TJ Maxx Companies Inc. are warning consumers to stop using the 1,200 total items sold to customers after they had been recalled between 2014 and 2019.

"At TJX, product safety is very important to us. We deeply regret that in some instances, recalled products were not properly removed from our sales floors despite the recall processes that we had in place," the company said in a statement.

"We are taking appropriate steps to strengthen these processes moving forward. We apologize to our customers and encourage anyone who believes they may have one of these products to participate in the recall."

The 19 different items include baby rockers, chairs, a children's clothing set, a food slicer, coffee press, children's watches, an Ivanka Trump scarf and more.

A baby sleeper was recalled, for example, after infant fatalities had been "reported while using other inclined sleep products after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, or under other circumstances," according to the CPSC report.

A portable speaker was also recalled because its battery could leak hydrogen gas while charging, which could cause the speaker to burst.

"Consumers should stop using the recalled products immediately and contact the recalling firms to receive the remedy listed in the recall, which is either a refund, replacement or repair," the CPSC recall said.

