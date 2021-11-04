You can rent Carrie Bradshaw’s NYC apartment from 'Sex and the City' for $23

Sarah Jessica Parker, Airbnb and Warner Bros. Consumer Products have teamed up to rent out a recreation of Carrie Bradshaw’s iconic NYC apartment from "Sex and the City."

The Hollywood actress has reportedly worked with Airbnb and Warner to bring Bradshaw’s Upper East Side brownstone to life ahead of the show’s return, and up to four people will be welcomed to the TV replica, according to a press release from the short-term vacation rental company.

'SEX AND THE CITY' LEAD STARS TO EARN OVER $1M PER EPISODE OF HBO MAX REBOOT: REPORT

One or two "Sex and the City" fans will get to stay at the recreated apartment for a single night. The lucky guests who snag this ultra-exclusive reservation will be booked for a one-night stay on either Nov. 12 or Nov. 13.

Even better, it’ll only cost $23 to stay at the Bradshaw-inspired apartment in honor of the show’s 23rd year of existence.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % ABNB AIRBNB, INC. 178.00 +5.13 +2.97%

AIRBNB SAYS IT'LL 'CRACK DOWN' ON NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTIES

A media representative for Airbnb told FOX Business that it worked with Parker and Warner Bros. to recreate the space authentically with Easter eggs that fans are sure to appreciate.

Image 1 of 2

"The goal was to design the apartment in a way that would look and feel like the cozy, lived-in space Carrie created in ‘Sex and the City,’" Airbnb’s spokesperson wrote in an email. "Her apartment was eclectic without being cluttered, and it told the story of her personality with the never-ending piles of Vogues, overflowing closet, and of course, the post-it notes."

"Sex and the City" made its original TV debut on HBO back in the summer of 1998. Six seasons and two movies later, and fans are still delighted to watch Parker play the role of Bradshaw – a fashion-loving relationship columnist.

'SEX AND THE CITY' REBOOT FIRST LOOK: SARAH JESSICA PARKER, CYNTHIA NIXON, AND KRISTIN DAVIS RETURN

Airbnb’s partnership with Parker and Warner Bros. falls right in line with HBO Max’s upcoming 10-episode spinoff – "And Just Like That…"

"The Carrie Bradshaw character is near and dear to my heart, and revisiting her world for the continuation of the ‘Sex and the City’ story has been such a joy," said Parker, 56, about the Bradshaw Airbnb listing. "I’m excited for our audience to experience Carrie’s New York like never before and walk in her shoes, quite literally, for the first time."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Guests who get to stay at the Airbnb ahead of the "Sex and the City" revival will get a virtual check-in greeting and narration from Parker, a toast with Cosmopolitans, dress-up opportunities from Bradshaw’s closet and a styling session and photoshoot.

Fans who wish to stay at the luxury listing will have to request a reservation starting on Monday, Nov. 8, at 12 p.m. EST. Prospective guests can enter their requests on airbnb.com/sexandthecity.

If you’re unable to secure a booking through Airbnb, you can always opt for a respectfully distanced sightseeing tour of one of the apartments used for exterior and interior shots in early seasons of "Sex and the City," which is located at 66 Perry Street in NYC.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Nearly 100 visitors have documented their experience viewing the outside of the filming destination on Google Maps, where the property is categorized as a "tourist attraction" and has an average rating of 4.6 stars out of 5.