Luxury hospitality chain sbe expects to open 50 hotels despite coronavirus pandemic

While parts of the hotel industry are struggling as the world nears a yearlong pandemic, the sbe Corporation aims to open 50 new hotels nationally and internationally by 2023.

The luxury hospitality company announced its ambitious goal in a press release on Thursday, which was related to its upcoming SLS Dubai Hotel & Residence that’s set to open in the second quarter of 2021.

A media representative for sbe confirmed to FOX Business that the hospitality company is continuing to pursue its hotel opening plans despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Outside of Dubai, a few other destinations sbe is expanding its reach into are Cancun, London and Australia.

The New York-based hospitality company has provided a glimpse of its future plans on the “Grow With Us” section on the sbe website.

"In just over a decade, sbe has brought the concept of culturally transcendent properties to life through partnerships with industry-leading experts and cutting edge design visionaries," the section reads. "We continue to redefine contemporary hospitality and real estate development, and are constantly in search of those that share our vision to create extraordinary experiences in new communities, in new markets, in new — literally groundbreaking — ways."

The sbe Corporation is the hospitality company that is behind upscale hotel chains, including SLS (“service, luxury style”), Mondrian, Delano, The House of Originals and Hyde. Additionally, sbe is responsible for dozens of restaurants and lounges throughout the country.

At the time of publication, sbe operates 22 hotels, 81 restaurants and 50 lounges. If successful in its hotel opening plans, that would be a 227% increase in sbe’s portfolio.

The growth plan comes two months after full ownership of sbe’s hotel brands and select restaurants were signed over to Accor, a French multinational hospitality company that owns, manages and franchises hotels, resorts and vacation properties.

Accor’s portfolio includes economy, midscale, premium and luxury properties such as Jo&Joe, Mercure, The Sebel and Banyan Tree.