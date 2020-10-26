Atari Hotels' concept art and details released, Las Vegas and Phoenix locations announced

The future of hotels could be the history of video games, as video game maker Atari has released new details about the proposed plans for its themed hotels in various cities across the U.S.

In a press release, Atari announced that the first two Atari hotels would open in Las Vegas, Nev., and Phoenix, Ariz. The company also has plans to open hotels in Austin, Chicago, Denver, San Francisco, San Jose and Seattle.

Atari has teamed up with GSD Group to bring the hotels to life, a partnership that was originally announced in January. Architecture and design firm Gensler has been hired to design the hotels.

Shelly Murphy, managing partner, GSD Group, said, “Like Atari’s legacy in innovation, Atari Hotels is infusing synthetic reality into every aspect of the hotel, creating an immersive hospitality and gaming experience for our guests. From our virtual interactive world to the physical locations, every element of Atari Hotels will offer a unique and authentic experience for everyone.”

Global hospitality director for Gensler, Tim Ito, added, “We are excited to join GSD Group on this journey to create a completely new kind of immersive experience with the debut of Atari Hotels. We assembled a multi-disciplinary design team with experts from hospitality to branding, sports and digital experience design to develop a dynamic brand that is unmatched in the hospitality industry.”

According to the press release, guests at the Atari hotels will have access to “cutting-edge immersive entertainment,” the latest in video games and retro game arcades.

“I have seen the vision that GSD Group has for Atari Hotels, and they are poised to shatter the perception of what hotels can be,” said Fred Chesnais, CEO of Atari. “Atari Hotels will create a world that caters to gamers of all ages and experience levels, giving them a place to call home – a groundbreaking experience that shares Atari’s legacy of innovation.”