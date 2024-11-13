Expand / Collapse search
Lifestyle
Save money at the salon by giving yourself a relaxing mani-pedi at home

From gel to press-ons, there are plenty of options for doing your nails at home

Getting regular manicures and pedicures can be a huge expense. 

Professionals often recommend getting your nails done every two to three weeks, a routine that can very quickly break the bank. 

If you're looking to rework your budget and save a little extra cash, it might be worth considering doing your nails at home. 

A woman doing her nails at home

You can save a lot of money by skipping the spa and doing your nails right at home. (iStock / iStock)

While it will require a little extra grunt work from you, the money you save may be worth the switch. 

When doing your nails at home, there are a couple of easy things you can do to make the experience more luxurious and enjoyable. 

First, you need relaxing spa music. If you want to, you can handpick songs yourself and create a playlist on Spotify or Apple Music. If you don't want to do this, there are plenty of premade playlists you can choose from.

Secondly, light a soothing candle. Think scents like lavender, sage and chamomile to help create a calming ambiance around you. 

Next, it's time to actually do your nails. There are so many different options for at-home manicures that you can decide to go with. 

Before applying any paint to your nails, it's essential to make sure they are prepped first. Prepping your nails consists of steps like cutting and filing your nails down to your desired length, buffing the nails, as well as pushing back your cuticles. 

When it comes to nail polish, the simplest way to go is a classic. You can buy regular nail polish at your local drug store or large retailer.

Two coats of polish will typically do the trick, with a layer of a protective clear coat on top to help your nails last longer. 

Close-up of a woman painting her nails

If you're just starting out doing your nails at home, a simple, classic manicure is a good way to go. (iStock / iStock)

If you've gotten any nail polish on your fingers, you can use a Q-tip dipped in nail polish remover to rub it off. 

If you have a habit of getting nail polish on the sides of your nails, you can also purchase finger covers on Amazon that you can place around each nail. These will catch any polish that is painted on your fingers. 

If you want to add a pedicure to this routine, the same steps can be followed. 

For a mani-pedi that is likely to last a bit longer, many opt for gel. 

You can do a gel manicure at home, but you're going to need a little bit of extra equipment to get started. 

For a gel manicure, you'll need gel polish, as well as a UV or LED light. After painting your nails, you'll place your hand under the light, which causes the nail polish to harden. 

Gel manicure at home

Gel manicures tend to have a longer duration than a classic manicure. (iStock / iStock)

If you don't want to paint your own nails, you could do press-ons at home. 

There are so many brands of press-on nails that you can purchase, but essentially, you'll be putting a fake nail, attached with glue or a sticker, to your real nail. 

Press-on nails often feature intricate designs that are favorable to wearers. 

The first step to applying press-on nails is matching each individual fake nail to your real nails. 

If you're applying press-on nails, it's also important to first buff your nails so that the adhesive sticks better. 

Woman applying press-on nails

One of the most tedious parts of applying press-on nails is figuring out which one matches each nail. (iStock / iStock)

If the nails have an adhesive tab, gently pull to reveal the sticker, place the bottom of the fake nail just above your cuticle, then press and hold for about 10 to 15 seconds. 

If you're using glue to attach your press-on nails, place a little dab of glue on the bottom of the fake nail and your real one. 

Again, line it up just right, and press down firmly. Repeat until all your press-ons are attached. 

How long these nails last is highly dependent on the glue you use, nails you buy and how careful you are with them. 

For the full nail salon brought home experience, apply soothing lotion to your hands once you've finished your manicure and apply cuticle oil to your nails to help them stay strong. 