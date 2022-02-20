Expand / Collapse search
California

San Diego businesses get big boost after California rolls back mask mandate

California Gov. Gavin Newsom loosened indoor masking restrictions last week

CEI senior fellow Dr. Joel Zinberg discusses Biden's mask mandates on 'Mornings with Maria.' video

Case for mask mandates 'much weaker now' than it ever was: Dr. Zinberg

CEI senior fellow Dr. Joel Zinberg discusses Biden's mask mandates on 'Mornings with Maria.'

Businesses in downtown San Diego got a boost of foot traffic during the first weekend after California Gov. Gavin Newsom loosened the state’s mask mandate, according to a local report.

Those who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus are no longer required to mask up indoors, while those still unvaccinated are required to wear masks inside, according to the updated guidelines. 

SAN FRANCISCO LOCALS REACT TO MASK MANDATES ENDING: ‘WE CAN’T BE MASKED UP FOREVER'

Restaurant and shop owners in the Gaslamp Quarters told FOX5 San Diego that the downtown district looked "vibrant and alive" for the first time in two months.

"I see people walking around the Gaslamp like [Saturday] where someone is turning, passing my door every 10 seconds and that’s what we like to see," Jesse Kolly, store manager at Sole Concepts, told the station.

Sara Arjmand, director of marketing at Greystone Steakhouse, said the restaurant saw a 25% increase in business and described downtown as "lively" as soon as the mandate was relaxed.

Gov Gavin Newsom

California became the first state to formally shift to an "endemic" approach to the coronavirus with Newsom's announcement Thursday of a plan that emphasizes prevention and quick reaction to outbreaks over mandated masking and business shutdowns.

California’s health secretary, Dr. Mark Ghaly, said one of the goals is to avoid business closures and other far-reaching mandates. 

Other state and city leaders across the country last week announced rollbacks of masking requirements, including Washington state, Boston, Massachusetts, and Washington, D.C.

Mask mandates were also recently lifted in Nevada and New Mexico.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.