Expect to pay a little more for your Christmas tree this year

Inflation is impacting the price of just about everything we buy, and Christmas trees are no different.

Farmers say you should expect to pay a little more for your tree this year. In some cases, there aren’t enough trees to go around. And the cost of growing a tree is rising too.

"I did go up some. You just have to because your prices for everything is going up," said Steve Watson, a tree grower at Twin Pines Nursery in Pineola, North Carolina.

The nursery has been around for over 40 years. Watson says in a normal year, a 6-7 foot tree would sell wholesale for about $25. Now it’s between $45 and $55.

Fuel is expensive for the nursery’s tractors and chainsaws, and so is fertilizer. Watson says a ton of fertilizer used to be about $180, now it’s anywhere from $800 to $1,200.

The Real Christmas Tree Board said in August that 71% of growers expected wholesale prices to increase five to 15% this year.

"We really haven’t seen this kind of inflation since to 70s and 80s," said Jill Sidebottom, spokesperson for the National Christmas Tree Association (NCTA).

Sidebottom says low supply is a big problem too. The 2008 recession hit farmers hard, so fewer trees were planted around that time.

"A lot of the farmers were getting older and aging out anyway so a lot of the small and medium-sized growers just went ahead and went out of business," she explained.

It can take 10 to 15 years for a tree to grow, so the effects of 2008 are lingering right now.

"We’re anticipating that it will take a couple more years before the supply equals the demand," Sidebottom said.

Increasing labor and shipping costs are also impacting some growers’ bottom lines.

Although prices are higher for now, the NCTA has not seen evidence of a decline in people buying trees.