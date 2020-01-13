Sales for Meghan Markle-linked book surge in wake of royal shake-up

Sales for a cookbook linked to Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, who is married to Prince Harry, have surged in the wake of a media hailstorm surrounding the royal couple's decision to step away from their royal duties, according to a report.

Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, wrote the foreword for “Together: Our Commuter Cookbook,” which was authored by the Hubb Community Kitchen and has seen a “considerable increase” in sales since the Duke and Duchess made their bombshell announcement last week, Harper's Bazaar reported, citing confirmation from book vendor Amazon.

A spokesperson for Amazon did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

The Hubb Community is a group of London women who got together to cook meals for their loved ones and neighbors in the aftermath of the tragic 2017 Grenfell Tower high-rise fire, which claimed the lives of 72 people. It was the greatest loss of life in a fire on British soil since World War II and left the neighborhood and the country in shock.

Just Wednesday, Markle, 38, and 35-year-old Harry announced they would “step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal family” – which Queen Elizabeth II formally agreed to following Monday’s summit.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” the royal couple said, in part, in a statement posted to their Instagram. “We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.”

Meanwhile, during Monday's meeting, which was attended by Harry's father, Prince Charles, and his brother, Prince William, the Queen "agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK."

She also said there are still issues to be resolved but she wants it done within days.

The dramatic family summit was meant to chart a future course for the couple.

Earlier in the day, the two brothers issued an unusual statement in the wake of a newspaper report Monday describing a severe strain in their relationship, calling the story offensive and potentially harmful .

Though the statement did not name the newspaper, the Times of London had a front-page story about the crisis in which a source alleged that Harry and Meghan had been pushed away by the “bullying attitude from" William. The joint statement insisted that the story was “false.''

“For brothers who care so deeply about the issues surrounding mental health, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful,” the statement said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.