Salad products recalled due to listeria contamination

An Ohio-based company is recalling its leafy greens out of an abundance of caution after testing showed some products were tainted with listeria bacteria, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Old Souls Farms LLC., initiated a voluntary recall Monday of six greenhouse products including packaged arugula, basil, finstar, green bibb, romaine, and its spring mix, "following a positive test of Listeria monocytogenes," according to the company.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The positive test came after a "routine facility test of rainwater holding tanks in the greenhouse facility as well as testing from a customer who received contaminated Basil product," according to the recall notice.

After testing multiple samples of all of its products "from multiple Lot Codes as well as additional water testing" the company determined that the positive test was an "isolated" incident.

To date, the company has not been made aware of any illnesses related to the recalled products.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Listeriosis is a serious infection caused by eating food contaminated with the bacterium listeria monocytogene, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It can cause high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

However, it can "cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems" as well as lead to "miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women," according to the FDA.