Safety tips for using portable generators

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning residents affected by Hurricane Milton, particularly those who have lost power, that improper use of portable generators can be deadly.

Carbon monoxide poisoning stemming from these portable generators can happen so rapidly, "that people can become unconscious before recognizing the symptoms of nausea, dizziness or weakness," the CPSC said.

Carbon monoxide "is called the invisible killer because it is colorless and odorless," the regulator added.

More than 400 people in the U.S. die each year from carbon monoxide poisoning, nearly 100 of which are linked to portable generators, according to CPSC’s latest report on Non-Fire Carbon Monoxide Deaths Associated with the Use of Consumer Products.

As of Thursday morning, over 3.3 million residents and businesses in Florida lost power after Milton made landfall on the state's west coast as a Category 3 storm.

There are over 37,000 in Georgia and more than 62,000 in North Carolina still in the dark after back-to-back hurricanes left a destructive path through the region.

In the event of a power outage, the CDC recommends following these important life-saving tips:

Don't operate a generator inside, whether that's inside a home, garage, basement, crawlspace or shed. Even if you open windows or doors, there won't be enough ventilation to prevent fatal levels of carbon monoxide from building up.

Generators need to be at least 20 feet from a house. The generator’s exhaust also needs to be pointed away from the home and any other buildings that someone could enter.

They should not be operated on a porch or in a carport either, because they are too close to the home.

Make sure all windows and other openings are sealed off that are near the generator or in the path of its exhaust.

Read the instructions about the electrical shock hazards tied to generators in inclement weather. For instance, you may need an NFPA-rated non-combustible generator tent, or you may state to wait until rain passes.

Follow the labels, instructions, and warnings on the generator and in the owner’s manual. Make sure it has been properly maintained.

It's important to seek out portable generators that have a carbon monoxide shut-off safety feature. This feature is designed to shut the generator off automatically when high levels of carbon monoxide are present in the area. They might be advertised as certified to the latest safety standards for portable generators–PGMA G300-2018 or G300-2023 and UL 2201–which are estimated to significantly reduce deaths from carbon monoxide poisoning.

