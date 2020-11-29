Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively donate $500,000 to homeless youth in Canada ahead of the holiday season

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are getting into the holiday giving spirit early with a hefty donation to a Canadian charitable organization.

The duo donated $250,000 to Covenant House Vancouver as well as another $250,000 to Covenant House Toronto to help support at-risk, homeless and trafficked youths across the “Deadpool” actor’s home country.

The organization has been operating for more than 40 years, according to its website, and seeks to help support young people who have been the victims of trafficking or are homeless due to outside circumstances in their lives.

“Ryan and Blake truly understand that young people who are facing homelessness deserve unconditional love and absolute respect. Their generous donation and compassionate support mean so much to Covenant House and we are truly grateful for their continued friendship. Just like Ryan and Blake, we hope this gift highlights the value of each and every youth; and inspires others to open their hearts to those struggling with the crisis of homelessness,” Krista Thompson, CEO of Covenant House Vancouver, shared in a blog post announcing the news.

“Covenant House provides love, hope and stability for at-risk youth who’ve fled physical, emotional and sexual abuse,” Reynolds said. “They do the work of heroes. For us, helping Covenant House this way isn’t a donation, but an investment in compassion and empathy; something the world needs more of. The young people who pass through the doors of Covenant House more often than not have a story marked by extraordinary trauma. They are so much more than that trauma. They have so much to offer the world. Matching this gift is saying you believe in them. You believe in the power of compassion to transform the trajectory of a human being.”

According to USA Today, gifts made to the Covenant House Vancouver between now and Dec. 31 will be matched by the famous couple personally.

The blog post notes that the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the already difficult situation facing people who Covenant House tends to help and support. With fewer people hiring due to business closures and new measures in place to ensure people stay at home to curtail the spread of the virus, it’s become increasingly more difficult for homeless people to find opportunities on their own.

This isn’t the first time the couple has been incredibly generous with their money in light of the coronavirus pandemic. In March, the duo confirmed to Fox News that they donated $400,000 to four New York hospitals heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The famous couple gave $100,000 of their own money to NYU Hospital, Mount Sinai, Northern Westchester and Elmhurst as New York continues to be the part of the United States hit hardest by the pandemic.

Previously, they shelled out their personal money to help people in need during this difficult time. On March 16, Reynolds shared on Twitter that he and Lively had donated $1 million to be split between Feeding America and Food Banks Canada.

“Covid-19 has brutally impacted older adults and low income families. Blake and I are donating $1 million to be split between FEEDING AMERICA and FOOD BANKS CANADA," Reynolds tweeted at the time. "Take care of your bodies and hearts. Leave room for joy. Call someone who's isolated and might need connection."