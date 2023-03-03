Russell Stover recalls Sugar Free Peanut Butter Cups after learning of potential for undeclared pecans

Expand / Collapse search
Russell Stover voluntarily recalled two best before dates of its Sugar Free Peanut Butter Cups after learning some packages contained a different chocolate with undeclared pecans – a potentially life-threatening issue for those with allergies or sensitivity to the tree nut.

In an announcement on Tuesday, the company said the 2.4 oz packaging of the Sugar Free Peanut Butter Cups might contain Sugar Free Pecan Delights.

The batches affected will have Best Before Dates of 01MAY23 and 01JUN23, and a UPC of 077260096937 with the following lot codes: K0521, K0321, K0421, L2122, L2221, L2321. The information is located on the back of the product packaging below the barcode and UPC.

The chocolates were distributed nationwide to wholesale and retail stores.

Russell Stover Chocolates revall

Russell Stover Chocolates recalled two batches of its Sugar Free Peanut Butter Cups after a packaging error caused the bag to contain Sugar Free Pecan Delights - a life-threatening error for those with a pecan allergy. (Russell Stover Chocolates)

Russell Stover Chocolates recall

Russell Stover Chocolates recalled two batches of its Sugar Free Peanut Butter Cups after a packaging error caused the bag to contain candy with undeclared pecans. (Russell Stover Chocolates)

Russell Stover said the recall was initiated after consumers contacted the company to report the wrong product inside the packaging advertising the Sugar Free Peanut Butter Cups. The error was attributed to the company's third party co-packing company.

"The inner packaging correctly identifies the products as Sugar Free Pecan Delights and the physical Sugar Free Pecan Delight product appears distinct from the Sugar Free Peanut Butter Cup product," the company said in the recall announcement.

There have not been any reports of illness or allergic reactions, according to Russell Stover.

Russell Stover chocolate

Russell Stover Chocolates recalled two batches of Sugar Free Peanut Butter Cups Feb. 28 after learning packaging contained Sugar Free Pecan Delights. (Russell Stover Chocolates)

Customers who purchased this product can contact Russell Stover Chocolates directly for a voucher or a replacement product.