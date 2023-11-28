Rural restaurant's viral job listing appeals to ‘alcoholics,' those with ‘police record’

A desperate restaurant in Tasmania shared a tongue-in-cheek job listing saying that they were searching for "high-achieving" workers, including those who may have a police record or a drug record as they struggled to staff their rural business.

"We are looking for high achievers who have proven experience in a high-pressure environment, ideally with references from Gordon Ramsay or Heston Bloomenthal," the since-removed job post on the Weldborough Hotel’s social media said. "Actually, who are we kidding? We are desperate for staff."

The rural hotel in Tasmania, Australia continued their plea for applicants, saying that they would overlook the applicant's run-ins with the law, drug habits or alcoholism.

"Police record? Who cares. Drug habit? Join the club. Alcoholic? Don’t get me started. If I can’t find anyone before Xmas, I won’t have a business after Xmas," the frank job listing said.

The restaurant said that the unconventional job listing was removed from their social media after individuals came from miles away to fill the roles.

"Well, it seems a recent post has attracted a fair bit of attention. It has been, frankly, humbling to see how quickly people were prepared to reach out and offer help," the hotel said in a follow-up post. "There are some very good people in this world."

The hotel shared that they made five job offers to part-time kitchen staff and front desk staff.

The hotel did not share if any of the new staff members are felons or if they have substance abuse problems.

The rural hotel said that the post will not only allow them to stay open during the holiday season, but they can be staffed through summer.

"Rest assured, the pub will be remaining open after Xmas and we are all looking forward to continuing to provide great pub meals with friendly (professional) service for a while to come!" the pub said.

The hotel also addressed those who said their initial post was "unprofessional and a bad look" welcoming them to come and experience the food and service.

"To the people that told me the post was unprofessional and a bad look, I will take that feedback and raise you the 5 new staff," the hotel said. "Better yet: come to the pub and experience the service and the food and then call us unprofessional."

In a social media post, the owner said that running the rural hotel has been a privilege and working with his staff has been, "some of the proudest moments of my working life."

"Working with the existing staff and seeing them grow and develop has been some of the proudest moments of my working life. Having the opportunity to meet customers and share our love of Tasmania, the local area and the experience of traveling through the North East has been a joy," the owner wrote in the post.

The Weldborough Hotel did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.