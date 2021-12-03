Extreme grocery prices in rural Alaska shock TikTok: '$18 for milk'

As Americans are dealing with rising grocery store prices, residents in rural Alaska are dealing with even higher prices, according to a viral TikTok video.

TikTok user @emilyinalaska_ posted a video last week showcasing "Grocery prices in rural Alaska," which are higher because of the cost to transport groceries to rural areas.

In the clip, Emily shows specific items and their price tags, including blocks of Tillamook cheese for $24.99, a carton of Darigold milk for $18.29, 32 ounces of French vanilla coffee creamer for $12.89 and 1 pound of Land O’ Frost honey ham for $10.29.

For comparison, the national average retail price for a gallon of whole milk is $3.72, according to the USDA.

Emily’s video also shows that a can of Tostitos salsa costs $7.99, while a 12-ounce bag of Starbucks’ Colombia coffee costs $14.89 and a 12-ounce bag of Starbucks’ Breakfast Blend costs $16.19.

In the clip, Emily explains that "Good are priced higher since they have to travel farther by plane or barge to get to rural areas."

"The cost of living in Alaska is 24% higher than the national average," Emily writes in the clip.

Since she posted the clip last week, it has been viewed more than 2.4 million times.

Commenters appeared shocked by the prices, with one person saying: "$25 for cheese. I think I’d just buy a cow."

Someone else wrote: "The only time I think the ‘I hunt because groceries are expensive’ argument is valid. Respect for rural Alaskans."

Other commenters reiterated that the prices in Emily’s video were for rural Alaskans, rather than in main cities.

In a follow-up video, Emily showed off more grocery store prices, this time in Anchorage.

In that video, Emily showed a carton of strawberries that cost $5.99, apples that cost between $.99 and $3.29, ground beef that appears to typically cost about $8.49 per pound and chicken breasts that cost about $6.99 per pound.

Emily also shows the price of a block of Tillamook cheese in Anchorage, which appears to be on sale for $9.99, down from its typical price of $11.99 in the clip.

Meanwhile, a 32-pounce bottle of French vanilla coffee creamer appears to be on sale for $3.79, down from $3.99 and a gallon of 2% milk costs only $3.99.

In the video, Emily writes: "If you can travel to Anchorage or Fairbanks, prices are much more reasonable."

Commenters on the follow-up video were relieved to see the lower prices from the Anchorage grocery store.

One person wrote: "Ok that helps me breathe."

Other commenters were comparing their own grocery store prices, with many people saying the prices were about the same in Washington state, Mississippi, Oklahoma, North Carolina and Texas.