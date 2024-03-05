Royal Caribbean worker accused of placing hidden camera in family cabin's bathroom

A Royal Caribbean cruise ship worker has been taken into custody in Florida after allegedly hiding a camera inside the bathroom of a cabin that was being occupied by a mother and her two daughters, reports say.

Arvin Mirasol, 34, is now facing six counts of video voyeurism and one federal count of possession and production of child pornography following his arrest Sunday at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He has since been fired by Royal Caribbean.

An arrest report from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office stated that one of the daughters discovered the secret camera "affixed to the counter underneath the sink" of their cabin a day after the Symphony of the Seas cruise ship departed south Florida on Feb. 24, according to WPLG.

In the report, deputies said the woman and her daughters used the bathroom multiple times while the camera was active, WPLG added. The station, citing the report, also said Mirasol showed up at the victims’ room after they notified security on board about the camera and were speaking to them outside the cabin.

ROYAL CARIBBEAN REPORTS PASSENGER DEATH ABOARD 9-MONTH WORLD CRUISE

Mirasol reportedly was detained on board the Symphony of the Seas during its eight-day voyage around the southern Caribbean until his arrest on Sunday.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % RCL ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP 126.55 +1.25 +1.00%

"We have zero tolerance for this unacceptable behavior," Royal Caribbean said Tuesday in a statement to FOX Business. "We immediately reported this to law enforcement and terminated the crew member, and we will continue to fully cooperate with authorities."

Mirasol worked as a stateroom attendant, according to WPLG.

CRUISE LINES SAILING INTO 2024 SEEING STRONG DEMAND, AAA SAYS

The incident comes after a Royal Caribbean cruise passenger was arrested last May after FBI officials say he installed a hidden camera in a public bathroom on board the Harmony of the Seas and recorded more than 150 people, including at least 40 minors.

Jeremy Froias, a former cybersecurity officer for the City of Kissimmee, Florida, was charged with video voyeurism and attempted possession of child exploitation material, according to court documents pertaining to that incident.

An FBI affidavit states that Froias boarded the Harmony of the Seas cruise ship in Miami on April 29, 2023.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

About a day after the ship set sail, Froias allegedly installed a hidden Wi-Fi camera in a public bathroom on the aft part of Harmony's top deck, a criminal complaint said.

FOX Business’ Chris Pandolfo and Haley Chi-Sing contributed to this report.