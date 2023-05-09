Expand / Collapse search
Man arrested after hidden camera found in Royal Caribbean cruise ship bathroom: FBI

Jeremy Froias is accused of video voyeurism and attempted possession of child exploitation material

A cruise passenger was arrested last week after FBI officials say he installed a hidden camera in a public bathroom of a Royal Caribbean ship and recorded more than 150 people, including at least 40 minors. 

Jeremy Froias faces charges of video voyeurism and attempted possession of child exploitation material, according to court documents. 

An FBI affidavit states that Froias boarded the Harmony of the Seas cruise ship in Miami April 29. The seven-day cruise operated by Royal Caribbean was set to make stops in St. Maarten, San Juan and the Bahamas before returning to Miami.

About a day after the ship set sail, Froias allegedly installed a hidden Wi-Fi camera in a public bathroom on the aft part of Harmony's top deck, according to the criminal complaint. 

A public restroom on the Harmony of the Seas cruise ship top deck

This photo depicts the bathroom where a hidden camera was discovered on the Harmony of the Seas cruise ship. (FBI / Fox News)

An unisex bathroom on the Harmony of the Seas top deck

Jeremy Froias is accused of installing a hidden camera inside a unisex bathroom on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship. (FBI / Fox News)

"At about 7:00 p.m. on May 1, 2023, another passenger noticed the hidden camera and reported it to the Harmony’s crew. Harmony security personnel searched the bathroom and found and seized the hidden camera," an FBI special agent said in the complaint. 

Royal Caribbean security noticed a micro SD card in the camera and reviewed the data, finding "several hours' worth of .mp4 video files," the agent said. 

The first videos allegedly showed Froias setting the camera up and adjusting its angle to get a view of the toilet. Froias was recorded connecting his iPhone to the hidden camera using Wi-Fi, the affidavit states. 

Subsequent videos showed more than 150 individuals entering the bathroom to use the toilet or to change into or out of swimwear. Some victims were recorded naked, including children as young as 4 or 5 years old, according to the complaint.

A toilet and tile walls inside the Harmony of the Seas top deck restroom

A view of the restroom interior on the Harmony of the Seas top deck. (FBI / Fox News)

A photo showing the area the camera was hidden above the door

The camera which Jeremy Froias allegedly hid in the bathroom was secreted in the highlighted section of the wall above the door which had been removed for repairs. (FBI / Fox News)

Froias allegedly admitted to placing the hidden camera in the bathroom during an interview with security personnel. 

He was arrested Wednesday, court records show. 

The FBI is asking for the public's help in identifying the victims. The bureau has a webpage where victims may file a report. 

"The FBI believes he primarily targeted cruise ship passengers between the timeframe of April 30 and May 1, 2023, who may have used the public bathroom on the aft of the Harmony’s top deck between the ‘Flow Rider’ surfing simulator and a bar. Passengers using this bathroom may have been video recorded by Froias," the FBI said 

A Wi-Fi camera seized in the bathroom

The Harmony of the Seas security personnel seized a Wi-Fi camera in the bathroom, depicted here. (FBI / Fox News)

Authorities are encouraging anyone who thinks they were victimized or who may know someone who was victimized to file a report. 

Royal Caribbean did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

An attorney for Froias did not respond when contacted. 