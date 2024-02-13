Royal Caribbean reports passenger death aboard 9-month world cruise

A passenger aboard one of Royal Caribbean's flagship world cruises passed away this week, according to the company.

An unidentified guest on board the cruise line's Serenade of the Seas reportedly died ahead of the ship's stop in Los Angeles.

"A guest sailing onboard Serenade of the Seas has sadly passed away. We are actively providing support and assistance to the guest's loved ones at this time," Royal Caribbean told People in a statement. "Out of the privacy of the guest and their family, we have nothing further to share at this time."

OVER 100 CRUISE PASSENGERS SICKENED AFTER GASTROINTESTINAL ILLNESS OUTBREAK

Royal Caribbean did not identify the individual or the cause of death, but social media posts from people claiming to be on the ship say the deceased was an elderly woman who passed away in her solo room.

The Serenade of the Seas is currently undertaking a 160-destination voyage around the world.

It launched its nine-month world tour in December 2023.

CRUISE LINES SAILING INTO 2024 SEEING STRONG DEMAND

The luxury liner is finishing its first leg of its trip around the Americas before moving on to stops in the Middle East, Europe and Asia through September of this year.

The cruise industry is riding a wave of strong demand into the new year.

" Travel demand is off to a strong start, which means availability will continue to shrink in the next couple of months," Debbie Haas, vice president of travel for AAA, said in a statement. "So, if you want a specific itinerary, ship or cabin type, act fast or you’ll have to start planning for next year instead."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The cruise industry’s "wave season" — the three-month period beginning in January — is underway. AAA said this period is the best time to book a cruise due to discounted pricing, cabin upgrades, drink packages and more.

Fox News Digital's Aislinn Murphy contributed to this report.