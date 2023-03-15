Royal Caribbean shares slide following refund fiasco

Royal Caribbean shares slipped early Wednesday morning after the cruise line operator was forced to issue refunds to passengers over an online package booking system error.

The stock opened 3% lower following news that the operator of Royal Caribbean, Celebrity and Silversea Cruises offered a Premier Pass package on its website that wasn't actually available.

The stock continued to fall Wall Street — dragged down along with the rest of the market — on worsening worries about the strength of banks on both sides of the Atlantic.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd

Ticker Security Last Change Change % RCL ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP 62.47 -2.09 -3.24% CCL CARNIVAL CORP. 8.70 -0.38 -4.19% NCLH NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. 12.92 -0.43 -3.22%

According to Cruise Hive, the package included VIP experiences such as priority boarding, a welcome bottle of Veuve Clicquot, an inside access tour, personal laundry service, a meal with the ship’s officers and unlimited internet access.

However, the company ended up pulling the offer, saying it wasn't available, even after travelers purchased tickets, the outlet reported. The move caused quite an uproar.

Representatives for Royal Caribbean did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment. However, the company did address customer comments on social media.

"Recently, there was an error in our online package booking system, which allowed guests to purchase The Premier Pass," the company tweeted. "Unfortunately, this product is not available for Royal Caribbean International guests."

Royal Caribbean followed up by saying that passengers who purchased the package will be fully refunded to for this mishap.

"Enjoy your cruise and we look forward to seeing you onboard," the company continued.

Still, some customers weren't pleased with the response.

"A refund is not appropriate in this situation," one user replied. "You advertised a product and took our money."

The user continued by saying, "you need to find a way to make this right other than refunding us."

Another user called the situation "unacceptable."

"What kind of company runs this way?" the user asked.

