Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Auto

Rolls-Royce is downsizing its hood ornaments to make electric cars go farther

Sprit of Ecstasy now smaller and more aerodynamic

close
Rolls-Royce Motor Cars CEO Torsten Muller-Otvos details the new 'Spectre' electric car set to release in two years. video

Rolls-Royce announces first fully-electric car rolling out in 2023

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars CEO Torsten Muller-Otvos details the new 'Spectre' electric car set to release in two years.

Rolls-Royce's spirit is slimming down for the electric age.

Rolls-Royce

Rolls-Royce has redesigned its Spirit of Ecstasy hood ornament for its first electric car. (Rolls-Royce)

The BMW-owned luxury automaker has revealed a close-up look at the redesigned version of its Spirit of Ecstasy hood ornament that will adorn its first electric car, the Spectre.

Rolls-Royce

The new ornament is more aerodynamic than the current version, as seen on the Wraith coupe. (Rolls-Royce)

The updated icon is less statuesque than the current version, shrinking from 100 mm tall to just under 83 mm, and takes on a more tucked stance, with the head and wings held lower.

Rolls-Royce

The updated icon is shorter with a more aerodynamically optimized profile. (Rolls-Royce)

Rolls-Royce says the design is the result of over 830 combined hours of computer modeling and wind tunnel testing and helps the coupe achieve a drag coefficient of .26, which is the better than the brand's current models and will help it stretch the driving range provided by its battery pack.

Rolls-Royce

The new hood ornament will debut on the electric Spectre going on sale in late 2023. (Rolls-Royce)

Rolls-Royce has previously shown a lightly disguised prototype of the Spectre, which is scheduled to go on sale in late 2023 as the automaker kicks off a transition to go all-electric by 2030.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Pricing, performance and exactly how far it will be able to travel between charges have not been announced. 