Rolls-Royce Spectre electric car coming in 2023

Silent luxury model will be brand's first electric

Rolls-Royce's cars are about to get even quieter than they already are.

The ultra-luxury automaker has announced plans to launch its first all-electric model in the fourth quarter of 2023 as it begins the transition toward becoming a zero- emissions brand by 2030.

The Spectre will be built on the same platform that underpins Rolls-Royce's current V12-powered lineup, which includes the Phantom, Ghost and Wraith.

"Spectre is a name given to otherworldly beings synonymous with great power and apparition; creatures of an alternative realm that make their presence felt through fleeting manifestation. A spectre forces the world to pause. It dominates the space it occupies. Then, as quickly as it appears, it dissipates, leaving a wake of exhilaration, energy, and intrigue," the company wrote in a release on the car that also mentions that founders Charles Royce and Sir Henry Rolls were interested in electric power a century ago but didn't think the technology was ready.

That was still true as recently as 2011 when Rolls-Royce demonstrated the electric 102EX concept, which had just a 100-mile range that was deemed unacceptable by customers.

Technical details for the Spectre have not been revealed, but images of a prototype appear to show a car based on the Rolls-Royce Wraith coupe covered in a camouflaging wrap imprinted with the phrase "when it does not exist design it."