Rolls-Royce just had the best Q1 sales in its history

First-quarter auto sales were strong across the board as the industry continued its recovery from last year's pandemic-induced dip, but Rolls-Royce's rebound was better than most.

The luxury automaker posted its best Q1 global sales tally in its history, with 1,380 vehicles delivered at prices starting over $300,000.

The result was a 62 percent improvement over last year and broke a mark set in 2019, when it went on to set a full-year record of 5,152 vehicles.

Rolls-Royce said its best performers were the all-new entry-level 2021 Ghost and the Cullinan SUV and that its order books are full into the second half of this year.

Rolls-Royce's sales were a small contribution to a Q1 record of 636,606 deliveries for the entire BMW Group, which also includes BMW and MINI.