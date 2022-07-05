Expand / Collapse search
Rihanna becomes youngest woman billionaire after hitting $1.4B net worth

Rihanna makes her money through her brands, Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty

Rihanna has become the youngest self-made female billionaire after hitting the $1.4 billion net worth mark.

Rihanna, 34, appeared at number 21 on Forbes' annual self-made women list. The outlet estimated her net worth comes mostly from her music and cosmetics ventures.

Rihanna's riches also make her the wealthiest female musician in the world, Forbes previously reported.

Kim Kardashian, 41, would be the second-youngest billionaire on the list, landing at spot 18 with $1.8 billion.

Rihanna attends a premiere

Rihanna has become the youngest self-made female billionaire, according to Forbes. (Tim P. Whitby / Getty Images)

WHAT IS RIHANNA'S NET WORTH?

Despite Rihanna getting her start in music, the majority of her money comes from her brands Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin and Savage X Fenty.

Rihanna owns 50% of Fenty Beauty, which reportedly brought in $550 million in 2020. She also owns a 30% stake in her lingerie brand Savage X Fenty.

Even while being the youngest self-made billionaire, the "Ponde Replay" singer doesn't seem to plan on taking a break anytime soon.

Rihanna at a Fenty pop-up store

Rihanna's net worth is estimated to be around $1.4 billion. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File / AP Newsroom)

"I never thought I’d make this much money, so a number is not going to stop me from working," Rihanna told the New York Times in 2019.

"The money means that I can take care of my family," she continued. "The money means that I can facilitate the businesses that I want to. I can create jobs for other people."

Rihanna attends a dinner

Rihanna owns 30% stake in Savage X Fenty and 50% stake in Fenty Beauty. (Jackson Lee/GC Images / Getty Images)

