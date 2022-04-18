What is Rihanna's net worth?

Rihanna started releasing music in 2005 after she signed with Def Jam Records and released her first album that same year, "Music of the Sun." Before making her way up the Billboard charts, she was a young girl in Barbados with a dream. Now, she is one of the today’s billionaires.

While her successful music career has played a part in her net worth, her businesses are what have gotten her to billionaire status.

Rihanna released her first song, "Pon de Replay" in 2005, which was on her first album "Music of the Sun." After that, she released "A Girl Like Me," which had her first number one hit single, "SOS." Over the following years, she released a total of eight studio albums, "Good Girl Done Bad," "Rated R," "Loud," "Talk that Talk," and "Unapologetic."

She received many awards for her work, including 33 Grammy nominations and 9 Grammy wins. Her last album to date was "ANTI," which was released in 2016. She has put out many popular songs to date including "Diamonds," "Umbrella," "Stay" and "FourFiveSeconds."

She also has taken on endeavors beyond her musical ones when she started appearing in various movies. She has had roles in "Battleship," "This Is the End," "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets" and "Ocean’s Eight." She also voiced the lead in the animated movie "Home" in 2015.

Before launching her own businesses, Rihanna worked with many companies to promote their products. In the past, she has worked with Secret, MAC Cosmetics, Budweiser, Armani, Dior, Cover Girl, Gucci, Clinique and River Island. In 2015, according to Celebrity Net Worth, she worked with Samsung for a $25 million contract. She also co-owns a music streaming service called Tidal who she owns with other artists like Jay-Z, Madonna and Kayne West.

A lot of Rihanna’s net worth comes from the businesses she has created. In 2017, she started the beauty line, Fenty Beauty. Rihanna is the founder, CEO and the co-owner of the company. Fenty Beauty is also owned by LVMH.

According to the Fenty Beauty website, she created the brand "so that people everywhere would be included." According to Forbes, Fenty Beauty made more than $550 million in revenue in 2020. Rihanna later launched Fenty Skin in 2020 which includes a variety of skincare products.

Rihanna also started a lingerie line called Savage x Fenty. Similar to the messaging of her makeup line, Savage x Fenty strives to provide sizes for all body types and "to make something new and fresh that everyone can relate to and feel confident in."

Savage x Fenty launched in May 2018. It has been reported by Forbes that Rihanna has a 30% stake in the company and the line had a valuation of $1 billion in February 2021.

In January 2022, Rihanna announced on Twitter that Savage x Fenty would move from just online sales to various store locations throughout the United States. According to her tweet, locations would be opening up in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston, Philadelphia and Washington D.C. Rihanna also launched a high-end fashion brand called Fenty, but the business halted its operations in February, shortly after it was started, in 2021.

Rihanna is a member of the Forbes Billionaire list with a net worth of $1.7 billion. Even though a large sum of her net worth comes from Fenty Beauty, her music, movies and Savage x Fenty have all contributed to her billions in net worth.