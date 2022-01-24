Rihanna's Savage X Fenty opens 1st store in Las Vegas as digital brands enter malls

Rihanna’s lingerie brand Savage X Fenty has made its brick-and-mortar debut in Las Vegas, and the move comes at a time when big-box retailers are shuttering stores while popular e-commerce brands plant roots in commercial spaces

The inaugural Savage X Fenty store was unveiled at Fashion Show Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 22. The mall now features a distinctly purple store where customers can purchase intimate apparel, loungewear and accessories.

Inside, the store is divided into five rooms, which will display merchandise and proprietary chrome and lavender mannequins with diverse body types modeled after real people. Savage X Fenty shoppers will also be welcomed to test out "interactive experiences" and "photo-worthy moments," according to the brand’s press release.

Rihanna, 33, reportedly drove the creative direction for the Las Vegas store and worked alongside O’Neil Langan Architects, visual artist Jed Skrzypczak and creative firm PlayLab to bring the retail space to life. Moreover, the store has been built with tech innovations that fall in line with Savage X Fenty’s "everyBODY" brand ethos.

Customers are invited to use the store’s exclusive FIT:MATCH app, which uses body scanning and augmented reality technology from a LIDAR-powered smartphone to create size recommendations for Savage X Fenty products. The brand has coined this first-of-its-kind contact-free lingerie sizing method as a "Fit Xperience." If customers still wish to try on items in-store, the location has fitting rooms equipped with digital kiosks for price checking and product browsing.

"We wanted to be able to connect with our customers in real life and give them something they have never seen before," Rihanna said, in a statement.

She continued, "Creating the space took a lot of imagination, married with things I’ve always wanted to change about my own experiences as a customer, from mannequins to the Fit Xperience, to customer service. We are so happy with the outcome and now I can’t wait for people to see it."

A spokesperson for Savage X Fenty told FOX Business the Vegas store opening will be followed by openings in Los Angeles, Houston, Philadelphia and the DC-metro area in the near future. Additional details about the store openings will be shared with the public when arrangements are finalized.

Savage X Fenty got its start as a direct-to-consumer e-commerce brand in 2018 and has been a hit with Rihanna fans and consumers who appreciate fashion-forward designs at affordable price points. The company has also built a cult following through its commitment to body diversity, as seen in its annual fashion shows and year-round inventory that ranges between XS and XXXL.

Although Rihanna is the founder of the namesake brand, Savage X Fenty is a joint business venture with TechStyle Fashion Group — the e-commerce force behind Kate Hudson’s activewear brand Fabletics, the footwear company ShoeDazzle and the apparel company JustFab.

Fabletics began its foray in the brick-and-mortar retail world in 2015 and has since opened more than 70 locations worldwide — one of which is located in the same mall Savage X Fenty opened its first store.

As TechStyle’s two celebrity-backed brands have seen success despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, numerous big-box retailers have been shutting down dozens or hundreds of retail locations, including Victoria’s Secret, Brooks Brothers, American Eagle Outfitters, Gap, Banana Republic, Macy’s, JCPenney and Sears.