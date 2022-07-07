Rep. Gimenez on Biden admin giving airports $1B: Time to start shutting some stuff down

Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., joined "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" Thursday to discuss the continuous government spending as the White House announces $1 billion in funding for airports amid inflation, arguing it's time for the Biden administration to "start shutting some stuff down."

REP: CARLOS GIMENEZ: I think we also have another $50 billion or so that's unspent of this COVID relief for four airlines. And so we need answers as how they spent the money that they did get. And also, why are we spending another billion dollars on infrastructure when there is unspent COVID-19 money all over the place.

It's time for the Biden administration to start shutting some of the stuff down and asking Congress to actually look at the stuff that hasn't been allocated, hasn't been spent and reallocate it so that we can start to ease the pressure on inflation. The more we spend as a government, the more it puts pressure on inflationary, you know, prices. And so we need to start doing that and also start to reduce, you know, what our long term debt is going to be.

