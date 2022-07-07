Expand / Collapse search
Transportation

Rep. Gimenez on Biden admin giving airports $1B: Time to start shutting some stuff down

Airline industry faces criticism over growing travel disruptions, COVID relief spending

GOP lawmaker on Biden admin giving airports $1B: Time to start shutting some stuff down

Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., argues 'we need answers' on how airlines spent COVID relief funds.

Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., joined "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" Thursday to discuss the continuous government spending as the White House announces $1 billion in funding for airports amid inflation, arguing it's time for the Biden administration to "start shutting some stuff down."

REP: CARLOS GIMENEZ: I think we also have another $50 billion or so that's unspent of this COVID relief for four airlines. And so we need answers as how they spent the money that they did get. And also, why are we spending another billion dollars on infrastructure when there is unspent COVID-19 money all over the place. 

Carlos Gimenez on airline funding

Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., discusses funding for airlines amid inflation. (Fox News)

BUTTIGIEG SAYS FEDS HAVE POWER TO FORCE AIRLINES TO HIRE MORE WORKERS AMID TRAVEL DELAYS

It's time for the Biden administration to start shutting some of the stuff down and asking Congress to actually look at the stuff that hasn't been allocated, hasn't been spent and reallocate it so that we can start to ease the pressure on inflation. The more we spend as a government, the more it puts pressure on inflationary, you know, prices. And so we need to start doing that and also start to reduce, you know, what our long term debt is going to be.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., discusses government spending as the White House announces $1 billion for airport upgrades and airlines struggling to meet travel demand.