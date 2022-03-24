Renault shuts Moscow plant amid boycott threat, but Russians may reopen it

Renault has suspended production at its Moscow area factory, but it could be up and running again soon.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba had called for a global boycott of the automaker prior to the announcement.

The French brand owns 69% of Russia's Avtovaz, which operates two factories in the country that were idled earlier this month due to supply chain issues.

Russian officials have previously threatened to nationalize the factories of foreign automakers who shut down their operations, and Avtovaz said it is working to restart production using locally sourced parts.

"Active work is underway to substitute some critical imported components with alternative solutions," Avtovaz said.

Avtovaz said that special versions of its top-selling Lada models would be available later this year.

Renault told Reuters it is reassessing its investment in Avtovaz.