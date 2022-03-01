Abbott Nutrition's baby formula recall widens after another infant dies

Abbott Nutrition has expanded its baby formula recall after the death of another child.

The company posted another recall notice alerting parents and guardians that voluntary recall now includes one lot of its Similac PM 60/40 formula, which was manufactured in its Sturgis, Michigan, facility,

"This is a specialty formula for certain infants who would benefit from lowered mineral intake and was not included in the previous recall," according to a separate notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

At the beginning of February, certain Similac, Alimentum and EleCare powder formulas produced at Abbott Nutrition’s Sturgis facility were recalled following four cases of Cronobacter sakazakii and salmonella Newport infections in Ohio, Texas and Minnesota.

The children in each case were reported to have consumed powdered infant formula produced at the Michigan facility and were hospitalized, according to the FDA. The agency also noted that "Cronobacter may have contributed to a death in one case."

According to the FDA, the most recent patient was reported to have consumed Abbott Nutrition’s Similac PM 60/40 product with the lot code 27032K800 prior to Cronobacter sakazakii infection. Federal health officials said the "Cronobacter infection may have been a contributing cause of death for this patient."

Abbott said it added the lot of Similac PM 60/40 to the recall list after learning about the death of the infant. The company said it was notified that the child had "consumed Similac PM 60/40 from this lot" but that the cause of the infection "has not been determined."

Abbott also said its distributed product has not tested positive for the presence of Cronobacter sakazakii and that product samples of the recalled Similac PM 60/40 lot also recently tested negative for the bacteria.

The company initiated the first recall on Feb. 17. At the time, Abbott said it routinely tests for pathogens in its manufacturing facilities and "found evidence of Cronobacter sakazakii in the plant in non-product contact areas" at the Michigan facility.

However, the company said it didn't find evidence of salmonella Newport but that the investigation is ongoing.