Rain on a plane? TikTok video goes viral after air passengers left 'soaking wet and cold'

Passengers on board a JetBlue flight headed for New York were left cold and wet after condensation mist poured out of the air vents.

A viral TikTok video posted by Savannah Gowarty shows passengers staring in amazement as what appears to be fog fills the cabin. A caption in the video quotes the pilot as saying, "It appears to be raining in the cabin."

"What is this?" Gowarty says in the video, water dripping from her face as other passengers are seen getting soaked. "Four hour flight. So cold."

After finding her seat, Gowarty removed her drenched outer shirt and hung it on an armrest hoping it would air dry.

DELTA PLANE CATCHES FIRE IN SEATTLE IN DRAMATIC NEW VIDEO

People in the comments were baffled by the strange sight, but experts say it's actually a common occurrence.

"Yes, this is just condensation (like fog)," said Christopher Hennon, a professor of meteorology at Embry‑Riddle Aeronautical University, a top flight school in the U.S.

"The plane was likely sitting at the gate for a while with no engines running, making the air inside warm and humid," Hennon explained. "When the engines started and the A/C was initiated, the air near the vents cooled quickly and saturated, causing the ‘smoke.’"

"This is pretty common. I've been on several flights where I observed this," he added. "The condensation dissipates fairly quickly as the air inside the cabin becomes progressively drier."

VIDEO SHOWS PLANE TOUCH DOWN ON RUNWAY WITHOUT LANDING GEAR AFTER SUFFERING MECHANICAL FAILURE

A similar incident on a flight from Nice, France to London, England made headlines last July.

Another TikTok video showed foggy mist clouding up the cabin on a flight operated by easeyJet, a low-cost British airline, Newsweek reported.

An easyJet spokesperson insisted the vapor was "completely safe."

"On board aircraft it is sometimes possible to see the air conditioning system cooling and condensing the warm air from outside, which is what passengers could see on this flight from Nice to Gatwick. We can confirm this is completely safe for everyone on board," the spokesperson said. "The safety of our passengers and crew is our highest priority."

THESE ARE THE TOP-RATED AIRLINES FOR CUSTOMER SATISFACTION

TikTok users commenting on Gowarty's video made jokes about the passengers looking like "vegetables in the produce section."

"Oooo rainforest cafe experience but on an airplane," one user wrote.

Another said, "I don't care as long as it's COLD and not stuffy and hot."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

But some thought Gowarty and the other passengers ought to be compensated for getting wet.

"I would sue for damages omg," one user wrote.

"I hate being wet and cold," another said. "I'd be in full meltdown mode."