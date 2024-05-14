Delta plane catches fire in Seattle in dramatic new video

A new video has captured the moment the front of a Delta plane burst into flames after landing at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport last week.

The Airbus A321neo had just arrived Monday from Cancun, Mexico when the 189 passengers onboard were ordered to evacuate on emergency slides due to a fire in the plane’s nose area, according to KOMO News.

"I think people responded to that with panic, there was a little bit of jostling in the aisles to get to the exit," passenger Ashwin Menon told the station. "But overall it was a pretty smooth evacuation process."

Officials say an electrical cord that the plane plugged into after landing generated sparks which caused the fire, KOMO News reports.

Surveillance video taken from the scene shows a fire quickly developing at the front of the plane, with black smoke rising into the air.

The plane’s doors then open up and passengers are seen streaming out of the aircraft, with some walking onto its wings in order to reach a staircase down to the tarmac.

First responders are later seen gathering around the front of the plane.

"During deplaning on the evening of May 6, the crew of Flight 604 from Cancun to Seattle witnessed smoke in the aircraft nose area after plugging into ground electrical power," a Delta spokesperson told FOX Business in a statement. "Out of an abundance of caution, slides were deployed and passengers still on board deplaned via the rear of the aircraft."

"Passengers were fully evacuated, and those deplaned to the ramp returned to the terminal via the ramp stairs," the spokesperson added. "All passengers exited to customs in the International Arrivals Facility for regular processing. The aircraft has been removed from service for inspection and maintenance."