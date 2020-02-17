Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Royals

Who is the queen's youngest son, Prince Edward?

Prior to his full-time role with the royal family, Edward worked as a television and theatre producer

By FOXBusiness
close
Royal expert Shannon Felton Spence discusses Prince Harry’s stepping away from his royal obligations and Meghan Markle’s father criticizing the couple for putting money ahead of duty.video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s earning potential ‘limitless’: Royal expert

Royal expert Shannon Felton Spence discusses Prince Harry’s stepping away from his royal obligations and Meghan Markle’s father criticizing the couple for putting money ahead of duty.

Prince Edward has largely avoided the media spotlight, unlike his older brother, Prince Andrew, who is embroiled in scandal amid sexual assault allegations in connection to his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Continue Reading Below

Edward, the youngest of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip’s children, is 11th in line for the throne. He became known as Earl of Wessex when he married Sophie Rhys-Jones, now the Countess of Wessex, in 1999, according to the royal family’s website.

PRINCE ANDREW UNCOOPERATIVE IN EPSTEIN PROBE: OFFICIALS

 Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex in 2011 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Anwar Hussein/WireImage)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Prior to his full-time role with the royal family, Edward worked as a television and theatre producer, according to CNN.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Prince Edward (center), Prince Charles (left) and Prince Andrew (right) in an undated photo. (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

The now-55-year-old father of two has largely kept his head down and focused on his work for Buckingham Palace and with charitable organizations devoted to youth. But as other relatives have distanced themselves from the royal family, Edward and Sophie have stepped up to the plate.

WHAT IS MEGHAN MARKLE'S NET WORTH?

Royal expert Phil Dampier recently told the Daily Mail that Edward and, especially, Sophie, could soon play more hands-on roles in the wake of news that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were stepping back from their royal duties.

“Prince Edward has kept a very low profile in recent years but his wife Sophie has become a star in her own right,” Dampier said. “She is very close to Her Majesty and is a favourite of hers. Recently she has been on several overseas trips and done fantastically well.”

WHAT IS PRINCE ANDREW'S NET WORTH?