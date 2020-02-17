Who is the queen's youngest son, Prince Edward?

Prince Edward has largely avoided the media spotlight, unlike his older brother, Prince Andrew, who is embroiled in scandal amid sexual assault allegations in connection to his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Edward, the youngest of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip’s children, is 11th in line for the throne. He became known as Earl of Wessex when he married Sophie Rhys-Jones, now the Countess of Wessex, in 1999, according to the royal family’s website.

Prior to his full-time role with the royal family, Edward worked as a television and theatre producer, according to CNN.

The now-55-year-old father of two has largely kept his head down and focused on his work for Buckingham Palace and with charitable organizations devoted to youth. But as other relatives have distanced themselves from the royal family, Edward and Sophie have stepped up to the plate.

Royal expert Phil Dampier recently told the Daily Mail that Edward and, especially, Sophie, could soon play more hands-on roles in the wake of news that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were stepping back from their royal duties.

“Prince Edward has kept a very low profile in recent years but his wife Sophie has become a star in her own right,” Dampier said. “She is very close to Her Majesty and is a favourite of hers. Recently she has been on several overseas trips and done fantastically well.”

