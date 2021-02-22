Publix incentivizing COVID-19 vaccine for employees with store gift card

Publix is taking a shot at incentivizing the coronavirus vaccine for employees, offering $125 store gift cards to associates who receive the full inoculation.

A spokesperson for the supermarket chain confirmed the promotion to FOX Business, explaining that Publix employees do not need to be vaccinated at a Publix Pharmacy in order to score the gift card.

The major grocer is currently encouraging its staff to get vaccinated at this time, though it is not required.

“To receive the gift card, associates must be currently employed, submit an internal form and proof of vaccination,” Publix specified in a news release issued Friday.

In a statement, Publix CEO Todd Jones stressed the significance of widespread vaccination in the fight against COVID-19.

“We care about our associates and customers and believe getting vaccinated can help us take one step closer to getting back to normal,” Jones said. “We’re encouraging our associates to get vaccinated when they become eligible and doses are available.”

Publix is the largest employee-owned company in the U.S., with over 225,000 associates.

In a larger industry trend, fellow food stores Trader Joe's, Lidl, Aldi and Kroger are also offering incentives for employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.