Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Auto

PSA Group shareholders vote to approve merger with Fiat Chrysler

Would create world's fourth-largest automaker

close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for December 31

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Shareholders in Peugeot owner PSA Group voted overwhelmingly on Monday to approve the automaker’s proposed merger with Fiat Chrysler.

Continue Reading Below

During an online meeting, 99.85% of PSA investors voted in favor of the deal ahead of a vote by Fiat Chrysler shareholders scheduled for later in the day.

“We are fully aware of the fact that together we will be stronger than individually,'' PSA CEO Carlos Tavares said during the meeting. “The two companies are in good health. These two companies have strong positions in their markets.”

Stocks in this Article

FCAFIRST TR EXCH TRADED ALPHADEX FD II CHINA ALPHADEX FD
$28.78
+0.27 (+0.96%)

Tavares is set to become CEO of the new company, called Stellantis, while Fiat Chrysler John Elkann will serve as chairman. Current Fiat Chrysler CEO Mike Manley will run the conglomerate’s North American operations.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Stellantis will be the world’s fourth-largest automaker by volume, with a portfolio of over a dozen brands and joint ventures including Dodge, Ram, Jeep, Fiat, Peugeot, Citroen and Opel.

If approved by Fiat Chrysler shareholders, the merger could be completed by the end of January.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.