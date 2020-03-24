Prudential donates coronavirus masks, respirators from 9/11 stockpile

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Prudential Financial is working to fill the shortage of essential medical supplies created by the coronavirus outbreak.

The New Jersey-based insurance company donated 153,000 face masks and approximately 75,000 respirators for health care workers across the state who are bracing for an onslaught of patients as the virus continues to take a foothold around the world.

"While the pandemic has become a global crisis, the fight against it is taking place locally and will be won at the community level," Prudential's CEO Charles F. Lowrey said. "Our cities, towns and neighborhoods have always been there for us, in good times and bad. Their health, well-being and prosperity are vital to our future. We will not let them down in this hour of need."

With more than 390,000 individuals worldwide infected with COVID-19, medical professionals have become desperate for hard-to-find medical supplies such as face masks, gowns, respirators and other equipment to keep people safe.

New Jersey's Holy Name Medical Center told Prudential it is using nearly 10,000 masks every day and says supplies are running low.

Prudential, which maintains supplies as part of its emergency preparedness efforts, estimates the masks and equipment will provide relief for more than two weeks of care.

Medical masks and respirators were added to the company's emergency preparedness resources following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in case of a future crisis, Prudential's director of global communications Caitrin O'Sullivan told FOX Business Tuesday.

The supplies are regularly tested and updated by the company’s chief medical officer, head of Facilities and chief security officer, she said.

The company also donated 300 bottles of hand sanitizer.

In addition to protective personal equipment, Prudential also committed $1.5 million in funding for local businesses, families in need and the nonprofit sector both in the U.S. and internationally. Across the U.S., relief organizations in several locations where Prudential has a large footprint of employees will receive the funding.

The company is also providing support to small businesses in Japan and to UNICEF and the Fosun Foundation in China.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

