Trump fights hoarding of medical supplies with executive order: AG Barr

Attorney General William Barr on Monday said President Donald Trump has signed an executive order aimed at preventing the hoarding of medical supplies necessary to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking at the White House, Barr said the designation of items would be up to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Barr said the order is aimed at hoarding on an industrial scale. "If you have a big supply of toilet paper in your house, this is not something you have to worry about," Barr said.

But he added if masks are being hoarded in a warehouse, a "knock on the door" is coming.