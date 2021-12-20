P&G recalls over 30 aerosol spray products due to benzene

Procter & Gamble is recalling dozens of aerosol spray products, including dry shampoo and dry conditioner, that were distributed nationwide due to traces of benzene.

According to the recall notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), products from Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences and Waterless, which were produced in the United States, were recalled out of an abundance of caution after benzene, a chemical that can cause cancer with repeated exposure, was "detected in some products."

Aerosol dry shampoo products from Old Spice and Hair Food, which were already discontinued, were also named in the recall.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % PG PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. 157.78 +0.26 +0.16%

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The company began to review its portfolio of aerosol products after reports "indicated traces of benzene in some aerosol spray products," according to the recall notice.

"While benzene is not an ingredient in any of our products, our review showed that unexpected levels of benzene came from the propellant that sprays the product out of the can," P&G said.

The company said it detected benzene in the recalled aerosol dry shampoo spray products and aerosol dry conditioner spray products. However, "no other products from Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences, Hair Food, and Waterless are in the scope of this recall" and can be used, including other aerosol dry shampoo spray products that aren't listed, the company said.

"The vast majority of our products are not part of this recall, including mousses, hairsprays, liquid shampoos, liquid conditioners, styling products, treatments, and unaffected aerosol dry shampoo sprays," P&G continued.

Benzene is a highly flammable, widely used chemical that’s present throughout the environment. It can cause cancer, such as leukemia, with repeated exposure at high enough levels. The chemical’s effects vary by whether a person accidentally inhales it, ingests it or gets it on their skin and clothing. Symptoms range from dizziness and irregular heartbeat to convulsions and, at very high levels, death.

PROCTER & GAMBLE RECALLING SELECT OLD SPICE, SECRET AEROSOL SPRAYS DUE TO CANCER-CAUSING CHEMICAL

However, "based on exposure modeling and the cancer risk assessments published by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) (IRIS database), daily exposure to benzene in the recalled products at the levels detected in our testing would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences," P&G said.

To date, P&G has not received any reports of adverse events related to the recalled products.

The company has already alerted retailers about the recall and is asking customers to "appropriately discard" the affected products.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The brands are offering to reimburse impacted customers, P&G said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.