Pringles mascot losing mustache for start of Movember

Even Pringles cares about mental health awareness.

Over the past several years, November has become associated with an annual event known as Movember. During the month, men will grow out their mustaches in an effort to raise awareness for mental health issues.

Last year, Pringles joined in on the event by having its iconic mascot lose his iconic mustache at the start of the month. In a press release, the company announced that the Pringles guy will be losing his facial hair again.

"Gareth Maguire, senior director of marketing for Pringles, said, "The last 18 months have been really tough for people, their families, and friends – we've all seen it and felt it. At the heart, Pringles is about socializing, sharing a can, and getting together – virtually or physically – and we want to motivate more men to stay connected and have real conversations about how they're feeling."

He continued, "What better way to show commitment than with a charity partner like Movember that is making such a positive impact on men's mental health through their projects across the world?"

Earlier this year, Pringles donated $150,000 to the Movember cause, based on the sale of Pringles at Kroger locations.

"We appreciate Pringles' commitment to tackling one of the key issues faced by men," U.S. executive director of Movember Mark Hedstrom said.

"Mental health still remains a challenge for many people including men," he continued. "We continue to encourage everyone to take the time to check-in and be there for the men in your life. In these tough times, it could be lifesaving. We hope that by sharing a can of Pringles with friends, men will be encouraged to talk more often and openly about their mental health and to have happier, healthier and longer lives."