Princess Cruises welcomes its new 3,660-passenger ship, Enchanted Princess

Although sailing for most major cruise lines has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, Princess Cruises has welcomed a new ship to its global fleet.

The Enchanted Princess is a 3,660-guest vessel that was scheduled to make its debut in June 2020. It was officially handed over to Princess Cruises at the Fincantieri Shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy, according to a press release.

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri constructed the 145,000-ton ship, which was originally announced to the on Aug. 20, 2018. A virtual handover ceremony was livestreamed to commemorate the exchange.

"We officially welcome Enchanted Princess into the Princess global fleet and recognize the strong bond between Carnival Corporation, Princess Cruises and Fincantieri, our long-standing shipbuilder partner," said Princess Cruises President Jan Swartz, in a statement. "Fincantieri shares the Princess spirit of delivering the highest level of excellence, and we know they will also share in our enthusiasm with pride when the ship welcomes its first guests."

The Enchanted Princess has 1,834 cabins and 18 decks. It reportedly cost its parent company Carnival Corporation & PLC $760 million to build, according to Cruise Mapper.

When onboard, guests will be able to enjoy new dining experiences and more pools and whirlpool hot tubs than Princess Cruises’ older ships. The Enchanted Princess also has lavish Sky Suites and entertainment venues.

Princess Cruises is “currently assessing enhanced health and safety protocols in light of COVID-19,” according to an automated message at the top of its website. However, the cruise line is accepting bookings for the Enchanted Princess and other ships, which have sail dates scheduled throughout December.

The “No Sail Order” set by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is set to expire on Oct. 31.

If the order is not extended again, international cruise ships will be allowed to dock in American ports of call.

