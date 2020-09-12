Former Carnival ship for sale after pandemic forces cruise line to close

One of Carnival’s oldest cruise ships is up for sale and you could be its next owner.

The ship, originally named Holiday when it first launched in 1985, is the “second-oldest former Carnival ship still in existence,” according to travel blog, The Points Guy.

Holiday, which was renamed Magellan in 2015, is being auctioned off next month, along with four other ships from Cruise & Maritime Voyages.

The U.K.-based cruise line closed in July because of the coronavirus pandemic.

CW Kellock & Co., a ship auctioneer and broker is managing the auction for all five ships. According to the website, sales will be made by tender, which means people submit their bids without seeing anyone else’s bid before the deadline.

The deadline to bid on Magellan is Oct. 19. The auction website does not list a pre-auction estimate for the ship, but The Points Guy estimates it will sell for millions of dollars.

According to the listing, Magellan weighs 46,052 tons, has 726 cabins and 12 decks. The ship can carry 1,860 passengers.

Even after Cruise & Maritime Voyages bought the ship in 2015, Magellan kept the Carnival winged funnel but painted it blue instead of Carnival’s classic red.

The ship sailed with Carnival from 1985 to 2010, when the ship was transferred to a different Carnival Corporation subsidiary based in Spain, according to The Points Guy.

The cruise ship sailed as the Grand Holiday with Iberocruceros until 2014.

Aside from Magellan, the other ships up for auction include Vasco da Gama, Columbus, Astor and Marco Polo, with bid deadlines of Oct. 8, Oct. 12, Oct. 15 and Oct. 22, respectively.

The outlet reports Vasco da Gama was formerly named Statendam when it sailed for Holland America and Columbus was formerly a Princess Cruise ship with the name Star Princess.

