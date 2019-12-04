Prince Andrew has 'no way back' into royal family: Report

Prince Andrew was recently "read the riot act" by his brother and warned he would likely not be welcomed back into the royal family any time soon in the wake of news surrounding the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, according to a report.

Prince Charles, the Duke of Wales, pulled his younger brother, 59, into a meeting at Sandringham royal estate, where he told the Duke of York there would be "no way back into the family in the near future," The Sun reported, citing a source.

"It was all very civilised and calm but Charles calmly read him the riot act and told him there was no way back for him in the near future," the source said.

The meeting was said to have taken place shortly before BBC's Panorama aired an interview with Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who has accused Andrew of having sex with her when she was 17-year-old. The duke has "categorically" denied her claims.

"Andrew thought he was being treated harshly as nothing has yet been proved against him, but he accepted the decision," the source added, according to the report. "He really had little choice."

Giuffre claimed in the interview she was forced by Epstein and his alleged associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, to engage in sex with the prince after going to a nightclub during a trip to London in 2001.

A witness from inside the club has since come forward claiming she was at the club and saw the pair together, according to the report.

"She says he was with Virginia — who looked very young and not happy — but Andrew was smiling and seemed to be very much enjoying himself on the dancefloor," attorney Lisa Bloom told The Sun.

Meanwhile, Charles also reportedly expressed concern over the prospect of his brother cooperating with American authorities.

"By doing that, Andrew would remove the mystery around the royal ­family," a source told the outlet. "It's a difficult predicament."

On Tuesday, President Trump met with Queen Elizabeth II and other members of the royal family at Buckingham Palace during a trip to London for the NATO summit. Andrew was reportedly "banned" from attending.

