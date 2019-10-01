Oldest living president Jimmy Carter turns 95: How he spends his money

The nation's oldest living President Jimmy Carter turned 95 on Tuesday, but he also holds another record — the nation's most frugal president.

While other ex-presidents have purchased millions in real estate and raked in hundreds of thousands of dollars via speaking engagements, Carter is known for a quieter lifestyle in his hometown of Plains, Georgia. He is an outspoken supporter of Habitat for Humanity, a Christian nonprofit focused on affordable housing, and teaches Sunday School at his home church Maranatha Baptist.

Still, Carter is undoubtedly comfortable and receives an annual pension of more than $200,000 for serving as president. He also receives income from his more than 30 books.

Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter, 92, live in the ranch house in Plains they built in 1961. The home is assessed at $167,000, according to a 2018 profile of Carter in The Washington Post. That's more than $20,000 below the median home price in Georgia, according to Zillow.

Carter and his wife Rosalynn make their own yogurt and wine, and they are not opposed to eating their meals on paper plates. He has even been known to shop for clothes at the local Dollar General, according to a 2011 Rolling Stone profile.

So how will Carter be spending his birthday month? He and Rosalynn plan to travel to Nashville to construct 21 homes with Habitat for Humanity from Oct. 6 to 11, reported the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

