Prank caller tricks Ohio pizza shop with large order, local businessman steps in

A pizza shop in Ohio was saved by a local business owner after a prankster apparently placed a large food order and never picked it up.

PizzAroma in Maumee was reportedly the target after a woman submitted the order for 16 large pies – eight cheese and eight pepperoni – to be picked up the following day.

Rocky Keefer, manager of PizzAroma, told Fox Television Stations his shop sometimes caters events, so he and his staff thought there was nothing unusual about the order.

Keefer said that the following day, the woman called back to ask when the pizzas would be ready. Keefer said he told her that they were being placed in the oven.

The 16 pizzas, which totaled $112, were expected to be paid for upon pickup.

But as time passed and no one arrived to pick up the order, the pies became old, and the shop had to toss them. The prank had delayed other customers' orders as well, Fox Television Stations reported.

PizzAroma reportedly traced the woman's phone number back to an app that allows people to make prank calls using a fake number.

"I can't believe this happened because we took time out to make sure it was done. I just don't understand why people can do that to somebody," Keefer told Fox Television Stations.

In a turn of events, a local business owner heard about the prank through social media and footed the bill.

Travis Truesdell, a U.S. Army veteran and owner of True Aerial Signs in Toledo, not only compensated the pizzeria but purchased additional pizza pies to share with his own employees.

"It just automatically resonated with me. I understand how hard it is sometimes to make ends meet," Truesdell told Fox Television Stations.

"Doing the right thing is so easy, and it really makes a difference to other people," he said.

PizzAroma staff said after the experience they have changed their policy, and customers who order 10 or more pizzas will have to pay upfront – either over the phone or in person.

Keefer said he hopes humanity was restored by Truesdell's kindness.

"It's nice that we have other small businesses looking out for us. Small businesses looking out for each other and have each other's backs. It makes me proud," Keefer said.

Fox News Digital reached out to PizzAroma and True Aerial Signs for comment.