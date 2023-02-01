Expand / Collapse search
Powerball winning numbers drawn for Wednesday's $653M jackpot

Jackpot is worth $653M with a cash value of $350.5M

Wednesday night's jackpot is worth an estimated $653 million.

No winning tickets matched all six numbers drawn in Monday night's Powerball drawing.

The cash value is estimated at $350.5 million. 

The numbers drawn were  31, 43, 58, 59, 66   Powerball: 9 Power Play:  2x

POWERBALL JACKPOT JUMPS TO $653M

Picking Powerball numbers

A customer fills out a Powerball lottery ticket at a convenience store in Northbrook, Illinois. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File / AP Newsroom)

The winning numbers on Monday were 1, 4, 12, 36, 49 and the Powerball was 5. The Power Play was 2X.

One ticket sold in California matched five numbers and was worth $1 million.

The Powerball jackpot hasn't been won since November. It hit Kansas for the first time since 2012 on Nov. 19, with a grand prize of $92.9 million for the annuity option.

LOTTERY WINS OF 2022: A LOOK BACK AT PEOPLE 'HITTING THE JACKPOT'

A jackpot-winning Powerball ticket was sold in California in November for the record $2.04 billion grand prize, according to lottery officials.

Powerball logo

Powerball logo displayed on a phone screen (Photo illustration by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9, and the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

In August 2021, Powerball added a third weekly drawing to help increase jackpots faster. 

powerball ticket

A Powerball card played at a convenience store in Renfrew, Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic / AP Newsroom)

POWERBALL LOTTERY DRAWING: WINNERS CAN REMAIN ANONYMOUS IN THESE STATES

Powerball is played on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday in 45 states, along with Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.