Lottery

Powerball jackpot jumps to $653M

Jackpot is worth $653M with a cash value of $350.3M

Jackpot CEO reveals plan to digitize the lottery industry

Jackpot CEO Akshay Khanna reveals how the startup plans to disrupt the $100 billion lottery market on 'The Claman Countdown.'

The Powerball jackpot jumped to an estimated $653 million following Monday night's drawing. 

The cash option value is $350.3 million. 

The winning numbers on Monday were 1, 4, 12, 36, 49 and the Powerball was 5. The Power Play was 2X.

The next drawing is slated for Wednesday at 10:59 p.m. ET. 

The Powerball jackpot has reached an estimated $653 million. ((Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

The odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9, and the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. The jackpot was last won on Nov. 19, when a ticket in Kansas matched all five white balls and the red Powerball. That player clinched a $92.9 million jackpot.

Since then, the game has had 30 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner. 

People lined up to play Powerball lottery

People lined up to play Powerball lottery at a 7-Eleven store in Milpitas, California, United States, on Nov. 7, 2022.  ((Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

There were seven Powerball jackpots won last year, including the world record $2.04 billion jackpot that was hit by a single ticket in California on Nov. 7.

A woman checks her Powerball lottery tickets

CALIFORNIA, USA - NOVEMBER 7: A woman checks her Powerball lottery tickets at a 7-Eleven store in Milpitas, California, United States on November 7, 2022.  ((Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

Jackpot winners can either select their prize as an annuity or a lump-sum payment. If the annuity option is selected, the winner is guaranteed to receive 30 graduated payments over 29 years.

The game is played on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.