Powerball soars to $613 million in Monday drawing
Monday's Powerball, at $613 million, has a cash value of $329 million
Monday night's jackpot is worth an estimated $613 million after there were no winning tickets that matched all six numbers drawn in Saturday night's Powerball drawing.
The cash value is estimated at $329 million and is the ninth largest in game history.
The numbers drawn were 2, 18, 23, 27, 47 Powerball: 15 Power Play: 4x
One ticket in Texas did match five numbers plus the Power Play for a prize of $2 million.
Three other tickets in Missouri, New York and Pennsylvania matched five numbers worth $1 million each.
The Powerball jackpot hasn't been won since November. It hit Kansas for the first time since 2012 on Nov. 19, with a grand prize of $92.9 million for the annuity option.
A jackpot-winning Powerball ticket was sold in California in November for the record $2.04 billion grand prize, according to lottery officials.
The odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9, and the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.
In August 2021, Powerball added a third weekly drawing to help increase jackpots faster.
Powerball is played on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday in 45 states, along with Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.