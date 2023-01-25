Here are the winning numbers for Wednesday's Powerball drawing
If a winner decides to take the cash value on Wednesday night the jackpot will be worth $284 million
There were no winning tickets that matched all six numbers drawn in Monday night's Powerball drawing.
That means Wednesday night's jackpot is worth an estimated $530.1 million.
The cash value is estimated at $284 million.
The numbers drawn were 9, 17, 20, 38, 40 Mega Ball: 18 Power Play: 2x
Nobody won the main jackpot on Monday night, however one ticket was sold in Virginia matching five numbers worth $1 million.
A jackpot-winning Powerball ticket was sold in California in November for the record $2.04 billion grand prize, according to lottery officials.
The odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9, and the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.
In August 2021, Powerball added a third weekly drawing to help increase jackpots faster.
Powerball is played on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday in 45 states, along with Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.