Here are the winning numbers for Wednesday's Powerball drawing

If a winner decides to take the cash value on Wednesday night the jackpot will be worth $284 million

There were no winning tickets that matched all six numbers drawn in Monday night's Powerball drawing.

That means Wednesday night's jackpot is worth an estimated $530.1 million.

The cash value is estimated at $284 million.

The numbers drawn were 9,  17,  20,  38,  40  Mega Ball: 18  Power Play: 2x

A customer fills out a Powerball lottery ticket at a convenience store in Northbrook, Ill.

Nobody won the main jackpot on Monday night, however one ticket was sold in Virginia matching five numbers worth $1 million.

A jackpot-winning Powerball ticket was sold in California in November for the record $2.04 billion grand prize, according to lottery officials.

Powerball logo displayed on a phone screen and coins are seen in this illustration photo.

The odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9, and the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

In August 2021, Powerball added a third weekly drawing to help increase jackpots faster. 

 People lined up to play Powerball lottery at a 7-Eleven store in Milpitas, California, United States.

Powerball is played on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday in 45 states, along with Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.