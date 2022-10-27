Powerball jackpot soars to $800M for Saturday night

Winning a huge lottery jackpot is a dream for many, even though the odds are long, there's always a chance.

This Saturday's Powerball jackpot has a grand prize of $800 million.

If a potential winner takes the cash option, its worth approximately $383.7 million.

It's the second largest Powerball jackpot ever and the fifth-largest overall lottery prize in history.

HERE ARE WEDNESDAY'S WINNING NUMBERS IN THE $715.1M POWERBALL DRAWING

The payout has reached this level after 36 drawings in row with no grand prize winner.

No one matched all the numbers in Wednesday night's drawing which was worth an estimated $715.1 million.

The numbers drawn were: 19, 36, 37, 46, 56 with the Powerball of 24. The Powerplay is 2x, according to Powerball.com

There were winners who matched five numbers worth $1 million in California, Connecticut, Illinois, Michigan and New York.

ISLANDERS HIT JACKPOT WITH LOTTO APP JACKPOCKET

The Powerball jackpot was previously won on Aug. 3, when a Pennsylvania ticket won a $206.9 million jackpot.

The Powerball holds the world record for the largest jackpot set in 2016, with $1.586 billion shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

In August 2021, Powerball added a third weekly drawing to help increase jackpots faster.

Powerball is played on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday in 45 states, along with Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.



