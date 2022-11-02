Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Lottery

Powerball jackpot soars to $1.2B, second largest in game's history

Winners almost always opt for cash, which for Wednesday's Powerball drawing will be an estimated $596.7 million

close
Jackpot CEO Akshay Khanna reveals how the startup plans to disrupt the $100 billion lottery market on 'The Claman Countdown.' video

Jackpot CEO reveals plan to digitize the lottery industry

Jackpot CEO Akshay Khanna reveals how the startup plans to disrupt the $100 billion lottery market on 'The Claman Countdown.'

The Powerball jackpot reached an estimated $1.2 billion ahead of the Wednesday drawing

The jackpot rolled after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn on Halloween night. 

The white balls were 13, 19, 36, 39 and 59, and the red Powerball was 13. 

If someone wins the Wednesday jackpot — a cash value of $596.7 million — it will be the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history and Powerball's largest prize in more than six years.

POWERBALL WINNING NUMBERS DRAWN FOR $1B JACKPOT

The Powerball jackpot was last hit on Aug. 3 in Pennsylvania and there have been 38 consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner since then.

Powerball logo

Powerball logo displayed on a phone screen and PowerBall website displayed on a laptop screen are seen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on November 2, 2022.  ((Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

More than 5.4 million tickets won cash prizes totaling $59.5 million on Monday. 

Tickets in California, Florida, Indiana, Michigan, New York, Ohio and Texas matched all five white balls to win a $1 million prize. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

A person buys a Powerball ticket

A person buys a Powerball ticket as the Powerball lottery jackpot hits $1 billion in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, U.S. October 31, 2022.  (REUTERS/Hannah Beier / Reuters Photos)

Tickets in Florida, New York and Oklahoma matched all five white balls and doubled that prize by including the Power Play option for an additional $1 per play. 

In addition, 23 tickets won a $150,000 prize.

Lottery tickets

Lottery tickets are pictured as the Powerball lottery jackpot hits $1 billion in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, U.S. October 31, 2022.  (REUTERS/Hannah Beier / Reuters Photos)

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9, and the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Powerball holds the world record for the largest jackpot, a record $1.586 billion that was set in 2016.