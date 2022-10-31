Expand / Collapse search
Powerball winning numbers drawn for $1B jackpot

Winners almost always opt for cash, which for Monday’s Powerball drawing will be an estimated $497.3 million

The Powerball numbers for the estimated $1 billion jackpot were drawn Monday night.

The winning numbers Monday night were: white balls 13, 19, 36, 39, 59 and the red power ball 13.

The advertised prize is for winners who receive their winnings through an annuity paid over 29 years. But winners typically select the cash option, which would be an estimated $497.3 million for Monday's drawing.

Picking Powerball numbers

The Powerball numbers for the estimated $1 billion jackpot were drawn Monday night. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File / AP Newsroom)

The Powerball reaching $1 billion for Monday's drawing was only the second time in the lottery's 30-year history it had reached that mark. The highest grand prize was won in 2016 on a $1.586 billion jackpot.

This comes after no one won Saturday's drawing carrying an estimated $825 million prize.

Massachusetts Powerball

The Powerball reaching $1 billion for Monday's drawing was only the second time in the lottery's 30-year history it has reached that mark. The highest grand prize was won in 2016 on a $1.586 billion jackpot. (Nicolaus Czarnecki/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The last time anyone matched all six numbers and won the top prize was August 3, when a $206.9 million jackpot was won in Pennsylvania. 

Powerball logo with money around it

The advertised prize is for winners who receive their winnings through an annuity paid over 29 years, but winners typically select the cash option. (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.