Powerball jackpot sits at $1.3 billion, fourth largest in game history

The winning numbers Saturday night were: 22, 27, 44, 52 and 69 with a red Powerball 9 and a 3X Power Play

The owner of Las Palmitas Mini Market, Navor Herrera, received a $1M check during a press conference with Powerball officials on Thursday morning. (FOX 11) video

California convenience store owner presented with $1M check after selling willing Powerball ticket

The owner of Las Palmitas Mini Market, Navor Herrera, received a $1M check during a press conference with Powerball officials on Thursday morning. (FOX 11)

The Powerball jackpot ballooned to an estimated $1.3 billion with a cash value of $608.9 million for Saturday night's drawing.

The winning numbers Saturday night were: 22, 27, 44, 52, 69 and a red Powerball 9. The Power Play was 3X.

This is the fourth-largest jackpot in the game's history and the eighth largest among U.S. lottery jackpots, according to a press release from Powerball.

Powerball ticket

A person holds up their Powerball ticket in New York City on July 19, 2023.  (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Earlier in the evening, the Powerball jackpot was delayed to "protect the security and integrity" of the game.

"Tonight, we have one participating lottery that needs additional time to complete required pre-draw procedures, which have been enacted to protect the security and integrity of the Powerball game," the lottery company wrote.

"Powerball game rules require that every single ticket sold nationwide be checked and verified against two different computer systems before the winning numbers are drawn," the company said. "This is done to ensure that every ticket sold for the Powerball drawing has been accounted for and has an equal chance to win. Tonight, we have one jurisdiction that needs extra time to complete that pre-draw process."

Powerball

Forms to pick numbers for Powerball are on display in a store on October 04, 2023 in Miami, Florida.  (Joe Raedle/Getty Images / Getty Images)

If a player wins the jackpot in Saturday's drawing, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $1.03 billion or a lump sum payment estimated at $608.9 million. 

Both prize options are before taxes

If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by five percent each year.

The jackpot was last won on Jan. 1 when a player in Michigan won the $842.4 million grand prize. That was the sixth-largest prize in the game's history.

A giant lottery advertising sign

A giant lottery advertising sign is seen along Highway 101 as U.S. Powerball jackpot grows $1.1 billion, in Belmont of San Mateo County, California, United States on April 1, 2024.  (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. 

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. 

The next drawing will be held Monday night. Drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday from the Florida Lottery studio in Tallahassee and live-streamed on Powerball.com.