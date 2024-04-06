Powerball jackpot sits at $1.3 billion, fourth largest in game history

The Powerball jackpot ballooned to an estimated $1.3 billion with a cash value of $608.9 million for Saturday night's drawing.

The winning numbers Saturday night were: 22, 27, 44, 52, 69 and a red Powerball 9. The Power Play was 3X.

This is the fourth-largest jackpot in the game's history and the eighth largest among U.S. lottery jackpots, according to a press release from Powerball.

Earlier in the evening, the Powerball jackpot was delayed to "protect the security and integrity" of the game.

"Tonight, we have one participating lottery that needs additional time to complete required pre-draw procedures, which have been enacted to protect the security and integrity of the Powerball game," the lottery company wrote.

"Powerball game rules require that every single ticket sold nationwide be checked and verified against two different computer systems before the winning numbers are drawn," the company said. "This is done to ensure that every ticket sold for the Powerball drawing has been accounted for and has an equal chance to win. Tonight, we have one jurisdiction that needs extra time to complete that pre-draw process."

If a player wins the jackpot in Saturday's drawing, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $1.03 billion or a lump sum payment estimated at $608.9 million.

Both prize options are before taxes.

If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by five percent each year.

The jackpot was last won on Jan. 1 when a player in Michigan won the $842.4 million grand prize. That was the sixth-largest prize in the game's history.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states , the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

The next drawing will be held Monday night. Drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday from the Florida Lottery studio in Tallahassee and live-streamed on Powerball.com.